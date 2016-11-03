I know that google can find them also but here you have list of enigma simulators all on one page (please comment of more that should be added).

Online:

Download/other:

Key generator:

a online key chart generator that can create unique or reproducible keys is on this site over here

http://enigma.louisedade.co.uk/dailykeys.html

Physical replicas of different levels of authenticity:

Arduino enigma: https://www.tindie.com/products/ArduinoEnigma/arduino-enigma-simulator-simulates-enigma-i-m3-and-m4-machines/

enigma-e, designed back in 2003, sold at bletchley park shop http://www.bletchleypark.org.uk/shop/p.rhtm/130853/795875-Build_your_own_EnigmaE_Kit.html

a kit based on arduino mega http://www.stgeotronics.com/